New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN's Must-win Cricket Match Against NZ

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Five matches, five crushing defeats! That's what Bangladesh have achieved so far in their tour of New Zealand 2021. They lost the three ODI matches by eight wickets, five wickets, and 64 runs to suffer a 0-3 series whitewash.

It was followed by another hammering in the first T20 International. Chasing New Zealand's 210/3 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, the visitors could manage only 144/8 in 20 overs with Ish Sodhi claiming four wickets. It's a shambolic performance from The Tigers. Now, with two T20 matches left in the tour, Bangladesh found themselves in a salvage yard. What they do in these two matches will not only define their tour but also help find ways to prepare themselves in a T20 World Cup year.

Head-to-head: This will be their ninth meeting in the shortest format of the game and New Zealand have won all eight matches so far. Overall, this will be Bangladesh's 98th T20I match. They have a 32-63 win-loss record. Two matches ended as 'no result'. Bangladesh won their last T20 series, against Zimbabwe, 2-0.

New Zealand have so far played 143 matches, winning 70 and losing 69. There were four 'no result'. And they are looking for fourth back-to-back T20 series wins since losing to India 0-5 in 2020. They have defeated West Indies 2-0 (3), Pakistan 2-1 (3) and Australia 3-2 (5).

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd T20 International cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

Date: March 30 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 7:00 PM Local

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

TV Channels: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)



Bangladesh: Gazi TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Playing XIs in the previous match:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne, Todd Astle.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

