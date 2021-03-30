New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live: Mahedi Hasan Removes Will Young, Kiwis Five Down

With pride at stake, Bangladesh take the field at McLean Park, Napier today even as New Zealand look to continue their impressive run in the second T20 International match. The Kiwis hammered an already wounded Tigers in the first encounter of the three-match series at Seddon Park by 66 runs on Sunday. Bangladesh. who were clean swept in the One Day Internationals, had very little clue in Hamilton and the match was already over when they tried to make a fight. Afif Hossain (45) and Mohammad Saifuddin (34) were brave to take on the Kiwi attack, but Mahmudullah & Co had conceded the match when they allowed the hosts to post 210/3 with Devon Conway producing an unbeaten 92 off 52. Expect another lopsided match. But Bangladesh can actually make themselves proud by playing some fearless cricket. By the way, Bangladesh are yet to beat New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the 2nd NZ vs BAN T20 match here:

11:07 PM IST: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

