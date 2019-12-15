New South Africa Coach Marck Boucher Could Try Tempt AB De Villiers Out Of Proteas Retirement For T20 World Cup

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher may try to convince AB de Villiers he should come out of international retirement. (More Cricket News)

Interim director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday revealed he appointed former wicketkeeper-batsman Boucher to "bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit".

Boucher has not ruled out turning to some older players with plenty of knowhow ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, including maverick 35-year-old batsman De Villiers.

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you," said Boucher, who will be assisted by Enoch Nkwe.

"If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him? I've only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are."

JUST IN: Mark Boucher has been confirmed as the new head coach of the South African men's side. pic.twitter.com/EMuy3FETns — ICC (@ICC) December 14, 2019

Boucher added: "You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there's a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with team-mates, and if it's for the good of South Africa, why not, let's do it."

Boucher has no power over selecting players that moved overseas to take up Kolpak deals but would welcome being able to call upon them.

"If I can answer from a coach's perspective, absolutely. If you look at rugby, the way the Springboks won the World Cup, the experience they got from players playing overseas was invaluable." said the 43-year-old, who retired from playing in 2012 due to a serious eye injury.

"From a coach's perspective, I'd love to have the opportunity to deepen and strengthen the squad. It will keep everyone on their toes and will bring more excellence into the game in this country."