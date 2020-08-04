Football Laws Updated, A Cough Could Lead To Red Card!!!

A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card.
The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres.
A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.
The new rule falls under "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."
IFAB said in a statement: "As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgment about the true nature of the offense.
"If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players.
"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action."
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
After Amit Shah, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor, UP BJP Chief Test Positive For Covid-19
After Ram Mandir, 'Will Now Work Towards Ram Rajya', Says Vishva Hindu Parishad
COVID-19: DCGI Gives Nod To Indian Institute For Phase 2 And 3 Human Clinical Trials Of Oxford Vaccine Candidate