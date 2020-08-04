August 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Football Laws Updated, A Cough Could Lead To Red Card!!!

Football Laws Updated, A Cough Could Lead To Red Card!!!

A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.

PTI 04 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Football Laws Updated, A Cough Could Lead To Red Card!!!
The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres.
File Photo
Football Laws Updated, A Cough Could Lead To Red Card!!!
outlookindia.com
2020-08-04T19:39:18+05:30

A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card.

(More Football News)

The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres.

A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.

The new rule falls under "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."

IFAB said in a statement: "As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgment about the true nature of the offense.

"If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players.

"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action."

Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Indian Cricketers To Be Tested For COVID-19 Every 5th Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos