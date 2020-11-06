NBA Players Approve December 22 Season Start

NBA players have tentatively approved to start a 72-game season on December 22.

After being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 campaign finished on October 11 with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship.

With the next campaign set to start later than usual, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said a 72-game season – not the usual 82 – had been approved to begin just before Christmas.

"The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has tentatively approved a start date of December 22, 2020 for the 2020-2021 NBA season and a 72-game schedule," a statement read on Thursday.

"Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season."

The Lakers won their 17th championship and first since 2010 by overcoming the Miami Heat 4-2 in the 2020 NBA Finals.

