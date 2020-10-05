October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA Finals: Short-handed Miami Heat Defy Odds In Game 3 As Red-hot Jimmy Butler Sinks LA Lakers

NBA Finals: Short-handed Miami Heat Defy Odds In Game 3 As Red-hot Jimmy Butler Sinks LA Lakers

Jimmy Butler produced a triple-double as the injury-hit Miami Heat stayed alive in the NBA Finals with a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Omnisport 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NBA Finals: Short-handed Miami Heat Defy Odds In Game 3 As Red-hot Jimmy Butler Sinks LA Lakers
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler passes the ball during NBA Finals Game 3 against Los Angeles Lakers
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
NBA Finals: Short-handed Miami Heat Defy Odds In Game 3 As Red-hot Jimmy Butler Sinks LA Lakers
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T14:28:14+05:30

Jimmy Butler produced a remarkable triple-double performance as the injury-hit Miami Heat stayed alive in the NBA Finals with a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. (More Sports News)

Without injured duo Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic and trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven Finals, the Heat had their backs against the wall amid suggestions they could be swept by the Lakers in Orlando, Florida.

But Butler had other ideas as the five-time All-Star posted 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in Game 3 to cut the Lakers' series lead to 2-1 at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday.

Butler became the first player with 40-plus points and 12-plus assists in an NBA Finals game since Jerry West in 1969, per Stats Perform.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and as many turnovers, while team-mate Anthony Davis (15 points) struggled following five turnovers and four fouls.

All eyes were on the top-seeded Lakers, with James and Davis looking to deliver a first championship to the storied franchise in 10 years.

But the Heat impressed from the outset as Lakers star Davis struggled in the third showdown.

Miami raced out to a 22-9 lead and eventually ended the opening quarter 26-23 ahead, with Davis scoreless after four turnovers in eight minutes of play.

James tried to keep the Lakers in the contest but Butler stayed hot, his 19 points, six rebounds and six assists ensuring the Heat led 58-54 at half-time.

The Lakers rallied early in the fourth quarter – back-to-back three-pointers from Markieff Morris (19 points) and Rajon Rondo's layup helping to put the Los Angeles franchise ahead 91-89, having started the final period trailing 85-80.

But Butler and the Heat had all the answers as they avoided going down 3-0 – Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk finishing with 17 points apiece, while Duncan Robinson (13) and Jae Crowder (12) made solid contributions.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Stifled Against His Favourite Opposition As Sevilla Show Their Mettle

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport National Basketball Association (NBA) Other Sports Basketball Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos