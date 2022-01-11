Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

The virtual inauguration of National Youth Festival will take place after the National Youth Summit which aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the youth towards nation building.

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition
25th edition of National Youth Festival kicks off on Wednesday, January 12. | Photo: PTI

Trending

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T21:02:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 9:02 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the two-day 25th National Youth Festival to be hosted by Puducherry on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The festival will begin on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Youth Affairs secretary Usha Sharma said that the festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation building.

She said that this year, in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually.

The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit which aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the youth towards nation building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

During the summit, the youth will get an opportunity to express their views on current issues like environment, climate change, SDG Led Growth, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, indigenous and ancient Wisdom, national character, nation building among others.

"During the festival, the participants will have a glimpse of Auroville, Immersive City Experience of Puducherry, indigenous sport games from all across the country and folk dances etc. Other highlights of the festival include live musical performance, interactive yoga session by Auroville & Art of Living instructors," Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma also added that the National Youth Festival is one of the biggest events of its kind and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been celebrating it with an objective of providing a platform to bring the youth of the country together in an attempt to provide them opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities.

"The Festival also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu creates Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," the secretary said.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi New Delhi Other Sports COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic In Draw As Visa Saga Continues

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Take On NorthEast United FC In A Battle Of Two Indian Coaches In Bambolim

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement