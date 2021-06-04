Narendra Modi Speaks To Sprint Legend Milkha Singh, Enquires About His Health

June 04, 2021
Milkha Singh has been admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. On Sunday, he had been discharged from a private hospital in Mohali

PTI 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:38 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh, who is admitted in PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who has been ailing, to enquire about his health. (More Sports News)

Modi expressed hope that Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to in ICU in Covid hospital of PGIMER, will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said.


Fondly called "flying Sikh", Singh, who recently contracted COVID-19 infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGI, Chandigarh, due to dipping levels of oxygen. The 91-year-old is in a stable condition.

Earlier on Sunday, Milkha Singh was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he received treatment for COVID-19 infection.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Sun Sets On Lakers' Season As Booker's Phoenix Eliminate Champs, Nuggets Advance

