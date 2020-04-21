April 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Namaste India, Stay Home, Be Safe From Coronavirus: Top Stars Make Unique Appeal - Watch Outlook Initiative

Namaste India, Stay Home, Be Safe From Coronavirus: Top Stars Make Unique Appeal - Watch Outlook Initiative

From Mary Kom to Jeje, Virender Sehwag to Pullela Gopichand, leading sports celebrities urge Indians to resolutely fight the COVID-19

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Namaste India, Stay Home, Be Safe From Coronavirus: Top Stars Make Unique Appeal - Watch Outlook Initiative
Indian sports stars join hands with Outlook in the fight COVID-19.
Namaste India, Stay Home, Be Safe From Coronavirus: Top Stars Make Unique Appeal - Watch Outlook Initiative
outlookindia.com
2020-04-21T19:57:21+0530

As India fights to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, leading sports personalities joined hands with Outlook India to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Stressing on the need to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown, past and present Indian sports stars joined the Outlook initiative and urged the fellow countrymen to stay indoors and follow government directives.

Some of the stars featured in the video are boxing great and Member of Parliament MC Mary Kom, former India national football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, legendary shuttler and coach Pullela Gopichand, celebrated athlete Anju Booby George, cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mithali Raj, etc.

Many former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt have contributed to the cause.

Here's a LIST of all the contributors.

The sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major sporting events, including Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon, Indian Premier League (IPL) have either been postponed or cancelled.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Barcelona Give Away Camp Nou Naming Rights

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mary Kom Pullela Gopichand Harbhajan Singh Jeje Lalpekhlua Mithali Raj Anju Bobby George Other Sports Cricket Football Badminton Athletics Sports Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos