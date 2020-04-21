As India fights to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, leading sports personalities joined hands with Outlook India to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Stressing on the need to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown, past and present Indian sports stars joined the Outlook initiative and urged the fellow countrymen to stay indoors and follow government directives.

Some of the stars featured in the video are boxing great and Member of Parliament MC Mary Kom, former India national football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, legendary shuttler and coach Pullela Gopichand, celebrated athlete Anju Booby George, cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mithali Raj, etc.

Many former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt have contributed to the cause.

Here's a LIST of all the contributors.

The sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major sporting events, including Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon, Indian Premier League (IPL) have either been postponed or cancelled.