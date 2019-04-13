Mumbai Police Dismisses Rumours over Threat To Wankhede Stadium During IPL

The city police on Saturday said that Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai was not susceptible to any security threats during the ongoing IPL cricket matches.

Police said that a "fake news" was being circulated since Friday about the threat to the stadium.

"There is no specific intelligence input about the threat to Wankhede Stadium during the IPL matches," Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP Manjunath Singe said.

Mumbai police has been taking and will always take the highest possible security measures to keep the city safe, he added.

Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and fake news.

Mumbai Indians will take on an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in a day game here on Saturday. The home team is eyeing their fourth win on the trot.

PTI