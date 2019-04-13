Rajasthan Royals finally managed to get their second victory in this season. Powered by Jos Buttler's 89 they seemed comfortable in the chase till the 17th over. A series of wickets piled up the pressure. But Shreyas Gopal was there, in the end, to bail them out. Read the highlights of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here:

Mumbai Indians probably were 10 to 15 runs short on such a wicket. But their death bowling brought them back in the end. But it was too less to defend at that stage. Mumbai will be happy that Quinton de Kock was amongst runs today. There will also be a concern regarding Alzarri Joseph's injury that he picked up while saving a boundary in the penultimate over.

For RR, Shreyas Gopal has been brilliant with the ball. He was also required with the bat today to give that finishing touch. Rahane and Buttler started proceedings well with a 60-run stand. Then Samson gave good support to Buttler, who decided to take the attacking role. RR will hope to carry this momentum ahead as they will have to get maximum wins out of their remaining fixtures to make it to the playoffs. RR have 4 points under their belt, with 7 matches in hand.

(SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | 2019 ELECTION SPECIAL)

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals 188/6 in 19.3 overs ( Buttler 89, Rahane 37, Samson 31, Krunal 3/34).

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets with three balls to spare.

A thrilling final over and the @rajasthanroyals clinch this game. Win by 4 wickets against the #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/r3pSiKL0BQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

19:39: Hardik to bowl the last over. Shreyas Gopal lofts one in the long off region. The fielder manages to get to the ball but is unable to hold onto it. Gopal drives one through extra cover. And it is four. RR win it in the end with three balls left. RR 188/6 in 19.3 overs. Gopal 13*(7), Gowtham 0*(1)

19:33: Bumrah removes Smith off the first ball. Caught behind for 12 runs. Gopal drives one through extra cover. Joseph makes a great save and in the process may have injured himself as he screams in pain. Gopal gets lucky four off the edge that runs down to third man fence. Keeper Kishan drops Gopal and the batsmen take a single off the last ball. RR require 6 off 6 balls.

19:25: Krunal picks up Tripathi. Bowled wide outside off. Tripathi goes for the sweep that balloons to Hardik at deep mid-wicket. Liam Livingstone is cleaned up by Krunal. RR are throwing away the match here. Just three runs off the over and two wickets in it. RR 174/5 after 18 overs. RR require 14 runs in 12 balls.

19:18: Bumrah is back for the death overs. It is a little too late for MI to get back into the game. They need a couple of quick wickets. Samson departs. LBW. Samson 31(26). Rahul Tripathi comes in as the new batsman. RR 171/3 after 17 overs.

19:12: Krunal Pandya comes for his third over. A lucky four for Smith off the top edge that goes over the keeper's head. And Samson gets one fine with a paddle sweep. Ten runs off the over. RR 168/2 after 16 overs. Time out.

19:10: Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack. Singles off the first five balls. Tight over from Hardik. Singles will win it here for RR. RR 158/2 after 15 overs.

19:05: Chahar removes dangerous Buttler. Buttler departs for a well played 89 off 43 balls (7X4,7X6). Steven Smith comes in at Number 4 for RR. RR 153/2 after 14 overs.

19:00: Joseph will want to forget this over. 28 runs scored by Buttler in this over. A six on the first and last ball, and a boundary off every other delivery. RR 146/1 after 13 Overs. Buttler 89* (42), Samson 17* (15)

18:55: Rahul Chahar is brought back into the attack. Two maximums in the over. One by Buttler and the other by Samson. 15 runs off the over. RR 118/1 after 12 overs.

18:50: Bumrah bowls a tight over. Just 3 runs given. RR 103/1 after 11 Overs. RR require 85 runs in 54 balls.

18:45: Jason is back for his third. Samson hits the first ball over extra cover for a boundary. Buttler guides one down the fine leg for a boundary. Notches up his fifty. RR 100/1 after 10 overs.

Buttler's 50* Keeps RR In Drivers Seat

18:40: Krunal continues. Buttler takes him on. Two sixes in the over. 16 runs coming off it. RR 89/1 after 9 overs.

18:37: Chahar comes into the attack. Buttler picks the googly; sends it over long on for a maximum. 9 runs off the over. RR 73/1 after 8.

18:34: Krunal gets the first breakthrough. Rahane goes for a sweep. Gets a top edge and holes out at deep mid-wicket. Rahane 37 (21). Sanju Samson comes in. RR 64/1 after 7 overs.

18:28: Bumrah is introduced by Rohit Sharma. 10 runs off the over. RR 59/0 after 6 overs. Rahane 37*(20), Buttler 21*(16). Good start to the chase, Timeout

The @rajasthanroyals have build up a solid foundation with a 50-run partnership between their openers.#RR 53/0 after 5.1 overs pic.twitter.com/T2RVKZ44HF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

18:22: Joseph is into the attack again. Rahane going berserk here. 17 runs off the over. Rahane smashes a six over mid-wicket. He hits a couple of boundaries too in the over. RR 49/0 after 5 overs.

18:17: Rahul Chahar, the leg spinner into the attack. Buttler went for a reverse sweep, misses it. MI go for a review for LBW. Just hitting the edge of off stump, it is an umpire's call. Not out.Tight over. Just 4 runs off it. RR 32/0 after 4 Overs.

18:12: Jason continues. Big big over. 16 runs came off it. A six by Buttler and a couple of fours to Rahane in the over. RR 28/0 after 3 Overs.

18:05: Alzarri Joseph is introduced. 8 runs off the over. A couple of boundaries for Buttler. One over the cover region and a paddle scoop past short fine leg. RR 12/0 after 2 overs.

18:00: Jason Behrendorff bowls the first over. Rahane and Buttler are opening for RR. Rahane miss times a shot. Lucky a diving Rohit couldn't hold on to it. Goes to the boundary at long off region. An LBW appeal, the Umpire gives it Out. Rahane goes for a review and he survives. The height of impact saved him. RR 4/0 after 1 over.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 187/5 in 20 overs (de Kock 81, Rohit Sharma 47, Archer 3/39);

Target:188

Innings Break!



The @mipaltan post a formidable total of 187/5 on board, courtesy 81 from QDK, 47 from Rohit Sharma and a quick fire 28* from Hardik.



Updates - https://t.co/doVBzy1WJe #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/QDStQ12el6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

17:42: Unadkat bowls the last over of the innings. Ishan gets a boundary at mid-wicket region of the first ball. Ishan misses out on a full toss and holes out to Buttler at long-off. Hardik smashes a four at deep mid-wicket. Hardik also hits a six over long on. 16 runs off the over. MI finish at 187/5 in 20 overs. Hardik 28*(11), Krunal 0*(0)

17:37: Archer comes in. A four in the cover region from QDK. QDK perishes at long off. A great diving catch by Buttler. QDK 81 off 52 balls (6X4,4X6). Ishan Kishan walks in at number 6. Hardik gets another six in the deep mid wicket region. MI 171/4 after 19 overs.

17:30: Kulkarni comes for his last over. 13 runs off the over. Panda gets a six over deep mid-wicket. Stays back in the crease and swing his bat and the cherry sailed over the ropes. MI 158/3 after 18 overs. Kulkarni 4-0-38-1

17:25: Archer comes in. Bowled it back of a length. Pollard goes for the pull and perishes for 6 off 12 balls. Great reverse running catch by Gopal at mid-wicket. Hardik Pandya joins QDK in the middle. QDk gets a streaky four on a full toss. MI 145/3 after 17 overs.

17:18: RR has put brakes on MI's scoring rate here. MI will look to hit top gear now. Unadkat into the attack. Kock gets a top edge and goes to the third man fence. Unadkat makes a good comeback. 9 runs off the over. MI 135/2 after 16 overs.

17:10: Gopal bowls his last over. Four dot balls on the trot to big Pollard. A lot of Googlies by Gopal. Just three runs off the over. Gopal finishes his spell 4-0-21-0 . MI 126/2 after 15 overs.

17:07: Kulkarni removes Yadav of the first ball. Cleans him up an off-cutter. Yadav departs for 16 off 12. Pollard walks in at Number 4. QDK gets a four at extra cover region. He is going strong. Just 6 runs off the over. MI 123/2 after 14 overs. QDK 59*(39), Pollard 2*(3)

17:02: Gopal bowls his third over. 13 runs came off it. An over pitched ball and Yadav goes over long off for a maximum. MI 117/1 after 13 overs.

16:55: Unadkat is back. Fifty for QDK. The flamboyant South African has been at his best today. Just 7 runs off the over. This is QDK's 8th IPL fifty. MI 104/1 after 12 Overs.

16:50: Archer is in. Batsmen rotate the strike on the first four balls. Rohit perishes going for a big shot. Holes out to Buttler at long-on. Rohit departs for 47 off 32 balls (6X4, 1X6). Suryakumar Yadav walks in. MI 97/1 after 11 overs.

16:45: Gowtham is back. Another expensive over. 16 runs off it. Rohit picks up a maximum at cow corner, followed by a couple of boundaries. One over the bowler's head and the other at backward point region. MI 92/0 after 10 overs

16:40: Gopal has been impressive. Clever variations and well disguised wrong ones. Just four singles off the over. MI 76/0 after 9 overs. Rohit 30*(24), QDK 46*(30)

16:37: Living stone brought in. Clever leg breaks from the bowler. Foxes QDK on the first two balls. A couple of bad balls and QDK sends them sailing over the ropes. 13 runs off the over. MI 72/0 after 8 overs.

16:32: Shreyas Gopal is introduced. Starts off with a wrong one. Beats QDk outside the off stump. Gopal bowling clever wrong ones in the over. QDK struggles, Just 2 runs off the over. MI 59/0 after 7 overs.

16:25: Unadkat is introduced into the attack. Decent over from him. Just gave away 5 runs. MI 58/0 after 6 overs. Timeout. MI Have got off to a flying start.

The @mipaltan have gotten off to a lying start here at the Wankhede Stadium. A 50-run partnership comes up between the two openers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/FWx6LDcPWZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

16:22: Rahane brings in Archer. He is taking a beating too. A leading edge of QDK races to the third man boundary. The next ball is hit for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. MI 53/0 after 5 overs. Rohit 24*, QDK 29*

16:18: The ball is coming on to the bat nicely. Rohit is changing gears here. He hits three boundaries off the over. Poor bowling by Kulkarni. 14 off the over. MI 41/0 after 4 overs.

16:12: Expensive over. Gowtham is welcomed with a six over long-on by QDK. It was tossed up and QDK took up the challenge. Rohit sweeps one to the square leg fence. QDK goes over long on again, gets a four this time. 18 runs off the over. MI 27/0 after 3 overs.

16:09: Dhawal Kulkarni is introduced into the attack. A risky single taken by Rohit at mid -off. Just four singles off the over. Tight bowling from Kulkarni. Mi 9/0 after 2 Overs.

16:05: Gowtham starts for RR. A quiet start for MI. 5 runs off the over. MI 5/0 after 1 Over.

16:00: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walk out into the middle. The pitch looks hard and has lots of grass on it. It should be a belter.

15:42: Here are the Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wK), Ishan Kishan,Suryakumar Yadav,, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Liam Livingstone

Rohit Sharma is back in the squad for the @mipaltan. No Ben Stokes for the @rajasthanroyals #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/DatUnf1ANW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

15:35: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and they have opted to field. Rohit Sharma is back for MI. Rahane feels that the pitch will get better under lights. Stokes is out with an injury for RR. Liam Livingstone is in. K Gowtham is also back. Rohit Sharma feels that the pitch should assist spinners given it is a noon game.