﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  MS Dhoni Joining Team Narendra Modi? Jharkhand BJP Leader Sanjay Paswan Makes Huge Claim

MS Dhoni Joining Team Narendra Modi? Jharkhand BJP Leader Sanjay Paswan Makes Huge Claim

MS Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah met during the "Sampark for Samarthan" program ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
MS Dhoni Joining Team Narendra Modi? Jharkhand BJP Leader Sanjay Paswan Makes Huge Claim
In this file photo, Amit Shah is seen with MS Dhoni during BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government's achievements ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
PTI Photo
MS Dhoni Joining Team Narendra Modi? Jharkhand BJP Leader Sanjay Paswan Makes Huge Claim
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T19:33:15+0530

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon enter politics after retiring from cricket and is likely to start his new innings in team Narendra Modi. (ENG v NZ LIVE UPDATES

Speculation were rife about Dhoni's retirement after India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand. And now, according to Sanjay Paswan, former central minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Dhoni is likely to join the party ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Is MS Dhoni Retiring? Here's What Virat Kohli Said

"On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement," Paswan told IANS.

"Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold," he added.

It's pertinent to mention that Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah met during the "Sampark for Samarthan" program ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Amit Shah Meets MS Dhoni During BJP's 'Sampark Se Samarthan'

It is even believed that Dhoni may even emerge as BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the coming polls.

After making his ODI debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh, Dhoni has played 350 ODIs, 90 Test matches and 98 Twenty20s and scored 17,266 international runs.

In a celebrated 15-year career, Dhoni has won laurels, leading India to three ICC sanctioned tournaments – 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Often regarded as the greatest finisher and one of the best wicketkeepers, the 37-year-old also led India to 2010 and 2016 Asia Cup triumphs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Narendra Modi Sanjay Paswan Jharkhand ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 BJP Indian Cricket Team Dhoni Retirement Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters