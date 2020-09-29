Mick Schumacher Set For F1 Chance At Eifel Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher is one of three Ferrari prospects who will get the opportunity to drive in practice sessions during the rest of the 2020 season, the Formula One team have announced. (More Sports News)

Schumacher - son of the legendary Michael, who won seven world titles in his career - sits on top of this season's Formula 2 standings with one round to go.

The 21-year-old is to take part in a Friday practice in F1 for the first time, as he will drive the Alfa Romeo on October 9 ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix, the next race on the calendar.

Callum Ilott gets the chance impress in the same session too, with the British driver - who is Schumacher's nearest rival in F2 this year - taking a seat in the Ferrari-powered Haas at the Nurburgring.

Both have driven Formula One cars before, however, having taken part in testing in 2019.

Robert Shwartzman, meanwhile, will be on duty on the Friday before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday, December 13.

My first participation in a F1 weekend will be at the Nürburgring next week. Super happy and can‘t wait to drive in front of my home crowd. A big thank you to @insideFDA@ScuderiaFerrari and @alfaromeoracing for this opportunity! #F1 #EifelGP pic.twitter.com/rgYz9mJX5U — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) September 29, 2020

"We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them," Laurent Mekies, Ferrari's sporting director, said.

"It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula 1 car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving.

"I would like to thank Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing for offering Callum, Mick and Robert this opportunity. We believe strongly in our academy, which has already proved its value, with Charles Leclerc, a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long-term future.

"Callum, Mick and Robert have already proved their worth in the current Formula 2 season and this test is a further step in their education."

Ferrari already have their line-up confirmed for the 2021 F1 season, when Carlos Sainz will arrive to team up with Leclerc.

However, both Alfa Romeo and Haas - who use Ferrari engines - could have openings for young drivers to get onto the grid.

