Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Books Berth In Indian Team For 2020 Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

December 28, 2019
Poshan
In a bout which had a few clear punches, Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen, 9-1, to make the Indian squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

PTI 28 December 2019
Mary Kom is a six-time Boxing world champion.
2019-12-28T13:03:33+0530

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

In a bout which had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn't cope with Chaudhury's relentless attack.

In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.

