Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Books Berth In Indian Team For 2020 Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.
In a bout which had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.
In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn't cope with Chaudhury's relentless attack.
In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.
