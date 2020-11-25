Marcelo Bielsa Gets FIFA Best Nomination As Pep Guardiola Pays Price For Manchester City Struggles

Marcelo Bielsa has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach, but Pep Guardiola will not contest the award this year. (More Football News)

Bielsa guided Leeds United back to the Premier League last season after 16 years outside the top flight.

The former Argentina coach has since overseen a solid start to the new campaign in the Premier League, securing draws against Manchester City and Arsenal.

And Bielsa has been rewarded for his achievement with recognition from FIFA.

The 65-year-old made a five-man FIFA shortlist for the world's leading coach in 2020, joining Bayern Munich's Champions League winner Hansi Flick and Liverpool's Premier League champion Jurgen Klopp among the contenders.

Zinedine Zidane is also in the running after Real Madrid won LaLiga, while Sevilla's Europa League triumph sees Julen Lopetegui included.

Time to get voting! Marcelo has been nominated for @FIFAcom's #TheBest Men's Coach award... — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2020

But there is no room for City boss Guardiola, who came second to Klopp in 2019.

City failed to defend their Premier League title, finishing 18 points behind Liverpool, and they are already eight points off the pace - albeit with a game in hand - down in 13th place this season.

Guardiola's wait for a first Champions League triumph away from Barcelona also went on as they were stunned by Lyon in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez and Son Heung-min are among the frontrunners for the latest FIFA Puskas Award.

Nominees: FIFA #Puskás Award



Shirley Cruz

Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Jordan Flores

André-Pierre Gignac

Sophie Ingle

Zlatko JunuzoviÄÂ

Hlompho Kekana

Son Heungmin

Leonel Quiñónez

Luis Suárez

Caroline Weir



VOTE NOW https://t.co/gI6ctiog35 pic.twitter.com/mCXgcWs91r — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020

Atletico Madrid forward Suarez netted an exquisite backheel for former club Barcelona at the end of a team move against Real Mallorca, while Tottenham's Son tore through the Burnley defence for an individual effort.

The winners of all prizes - including The Best FIFA Men's Player, for which Robert Lewandowski is the favourite - will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17.

