Manu Bhaker Secures Tokyo Olympics Quota In 10m Air Pistol

India's Manu Bhaker missed out on a medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich by 0.1 points, but shot 201.0 to secure the quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Manu Bhaker won India's first Olympic quota place in women's 10m pistol.
2019-05-29T20:14:41+0530

Young shooter Manu Bhaker secured India its seventh Olympic quota with a fourth-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup on Wednesday, putting the disappointment of pistol malfunction in her earlier event behind.

The 17-year Bhaker shot 201.0 in the final to secure the quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Winner of multiple medals at top global events, Bhaker finished third in qualification with a total of 582 points (28 x inner 10s), shooting a solid 98 in her last two rounds.

On Monday, Bhaker suffered a heartbreak as she missed out on the podium after a weapon malfunction saw her slip to fifth spot after leading the field.

This is India's first quota in women's 10m pistol.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won quota places in men's 10m air pistol at the World Cups in Delhi and Beijing respectively.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, a junior World Cup winner, was also on course to make the final before a poor series of 92 in the final set saw her slip to 22nd with a total of 574 (17 x inner 10s).

Heena Sidhu, the third Indian in the fray, was placed 45th with a total of 570 (13 x inner 10s). 

(PTI) 

Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Saurabh Chaudhary (Sports-Indian shooter) Munich Shooting - Sports Tokyo Olympic 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

