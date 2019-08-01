﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Manchester United Should Sell Paul Pogba If He Wants To Leave: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United Should Sell Paul Pogba If He Wants To Leave: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Manchester United to let Paul Pogba leave if the midfielder has no interest in staying at Old Trafford.

Omnisport 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Manchester United Should Sell Paul Pogba If He Wants To Leave: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba during the Swede's time in England.
Getty Images
Manchester United Should Sell Paul Pogba If He Wants To Leave: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T09:38:13+0530

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Manchester United to let Paul Pogba leave if the midfielder has no interest in staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26, has said he wants a "new challenge" and his agent Mino Raiola indicated the France international was looking to leave United.

Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former team-mate at United, said the Premier League giants should allow the midfielder – linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid – to leave.

"I think if he doesn't want to stay it has no sense to keep him," the LA Galaxy star told the BBC.

"You let him go and if he wants to be somewhere else, that is where you let him go, use the situation and bring somebody that wants to stay.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Would Be Fantastic, But I Trust Real Madrid Squad: Raphael Varane

"The dressing room is more the players respect each other, they're professional, they understand each other's situation.

"It's more the club and the management because you don't want a player in your club or in your team that doesn't want to stay because then you know he will not give 100 or 200 per cent or he does that and still he doesn't want to stay so it's a tricky situation.

"The best is what is the best for the club, that is what you have to look at."

Manchester United play their final game of pre-season against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Paul Pogba Football Manchester United Sports
Next Story : President Gives Assent To Triple Talaq Bill
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters