November 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester United Forward Edinson Cavani's Instagram Post To Be Investigated

Manchester United Forward Edinson Cavani's Instagram Post To Be Investigated

The Football Association will look into a social media post from Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani.

Omnisport 30 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester United Forward Edinson Cavani's Instagram Post To Be Investigated
Edinson Cavani.
AP
Manchester United Forward Edinson Cavani's Instagram Post To Be Investigated
outlookindia.com
2020-11-30T17:54:26+05:30

Edinson Cavani's Instagram post containing an offensive phrase is set to be investigated by the Football Association (FA).

The Manchester United forward sent the message after scoring twice in Sunday's 3-2 victory at Southampton, including a last-gasp winner.

Uruguay international Cavani used a Spanish phrase in response to an Instagram story from a fan and has since deleted the post, having been told of its potential to cause offence.

The FA said it had been informed and would look into it, while United are also reported to be aware of the post.

Cavani's double at St Mary's Stadium came after he was introduced from the bench at half-time, the victory leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side just three points adrift of the top three with a game in hand.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

New Zealand Vs West Indies: Rain Washes Out 3rd T20; Hosts Pocket Series 2-0

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Edinson Cavani London Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester United Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos