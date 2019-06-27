WATCH: Manchester United And England Legend Wayne Rooney Scores From Own Half In DC United's Win Over Orlando City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hammered in his third halfway line career goal, which has also made him the only player to achieve such a feat. A piledriver of a shot, the former England captain led DC United to a 1-0 MLS victory over Orlando City.

It was a 68-yard torpedo which went over the head of goalkeeper Brian Rowe, in the 10th-minute.

MLS shared the video via its official Twitter handle, captioned as, "WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!!"

ALSO READ: Transfer News: Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt Completes Juventus Move?

His goal has sent fans into a state of frenzy with many taking to Twitter to heap praises on him.

as a United fan, this doesn’t suprise me. Just another Rooneyesq goal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8TJWOU4vRm — Arthur ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ¥ (@Exticity7) June 27, 2019

I love how lazy Rooney is getting. He can score from just about anywhere on the pitch but against these subpar defenders he decides to not even waste energy on a dribble. What a goal! — Riley With (@RileyWith) June 27, 2019

Legend. — Christopher Milo (@chris_milo30) June 27, 2019

Honestly, such an underrated legend if that’s possible — Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) June 27, 2019

Wazza still making moments! Brilliant! — Ian Y (@cheshian) June 27, 2019

Wazza is considered to be one of the greatest ever footballers to have graced the Premier League and also to have worn the Three Lions jersey. Also, since his arrival, DC United have climbed up the standings.