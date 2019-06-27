WATCH: Manchester United And England Legend Wayne Rooney Scores From Own Half In DC United's Win Over Orlando City

﻿
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney a 68-yard goal for DC United which went over the head of Orlando City's goalkeeper Brian Rowe, in the 10th-minute.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
MLS shared the video via its official Twitter handle, captioned as, "WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!!"
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hammered in his third halfway line career goal, which has also made him the only player to achieve such a feat. A piledriver of a shot, the former England captain led DC United to a 1-0 MLS victory over Orlando City.

It was a 68-yard torpedo which went over the head of goalkeeper Brian Rowe, in the 10th-minute.

MLS shared the video via its official Twitter handle, captioned as, "WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!!"

ALSO READ: Transfer News: Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt Completes Juventus Move?

His goal has sent fans into a state of frenzy with many taking to Twitter to heap praises on him.

Wazza is considered to be one of the greatest ever footballers to have graced the Premier League and also to have worn the Three Lions jersey. Also, since his arrival, DC United have climbed up the standings.

or just type initial letters