Manchester City's English Premier League Title Race Run? – Pep Guardiola Suffers Worst 16-Game Points Tally

December 09, 2019
Poshan
Manchester Derby fallout: Saturday's loss at home to Manchester United left Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola facing up to some harsh truths

Omnisport 08 December 2019
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-12-08T09:58:20+0530

Is Pep Guardiola losing his touch?

Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to bitter rivals Manchester United left the Manchester City manager with his lowest points tally after 16 games of a season. (More Football News)

The defeat at the Etihad Stadium leaves City 14 points off the searing pace set by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, who won at Bournemouth earlier in the day.

Watch: Fred Hit By Bottle, Subjected To Racist Abuse

City, champions in each of the past two seasons, now seem unlikely to make it three in a row and ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has never collected a lower points tally at this stage of a campaign.

His side have lost four times in 16 league games, leaving them with 32 points on the board.

In further grim news for Guardiola, no team have ever come back from 14 points behind at the end of a matchday to win the English top-flight title. 

