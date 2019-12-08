December 10, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester Derby: United Player Fred Hit By Bottle, Subjected To Shameful Monkey Chants In Racist Abuse By City Fans - WATCH

Manchester Derby: United Player Fred Hit By Bottle, Subjected To Shameful Monkey Chants In Racist Abuse By City Fans - WATCH

Fred was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during the Manchester Derby of the English Premier League between City and United at Etihad Stadium

Omnisport 08 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Manchester Derby: United Player Fred Hit By Bottle, Subjected To Shameful Monkey Chants In Racist Abuse By City Fans - WATCH
Fred getting some rough treatment from Manchester City fans.
Screengrab: Twitter
Manchester Derby: United Player Fred Hit By Bottle, Subjected To Shameful Monkey Chants In Racist Abuse By City Fans - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-12-08T01:37:48+0530

Kick It Out have called for "swift action" after reports of alleged racial abuse during the Manchester derby, a match in which United midfielder Fred was hit by a projectile. (More Football News)

A series of objects including lighters and a plastic bottle could be seen by the corner flag as United prepared to take a set-piece during the second half of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Fred was then struck by another object thrown from the crowd before play continued.

Television replays of the incident also appeared to show a supporter making racial gestures in the direction of the Brazil international and team-mate Jesse Lingard. 

Anti-racism and discrimination organisation Kick It Out later tweeted to confirm it would be speaking to both clubs over reports of alleged abuse at the game.

“We have been inundated with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of individuals during this evening’s Manchester derby,” Kick It Out said.

“We will be contacting both clubs to offer our support and hope swift action is taken to identify the offenders.”

The body’s head of development, Troy Townsend, added on his account: “The evidence is clear for all to see. Let's not make excuses again."

Next Story >>

EPL | Manchester Derby: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivers Knockout Punch, Pep Guardiola's City 14 Points Behind Liverpool

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Manchester Manchester Derby Manchester City Manchester United Football English Premier League (EPL) Racism Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos