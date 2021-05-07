May 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Match

Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Match

Former champions Chelsea and Manchester City face-off in a crunch English Premier League fixture in London before their Champions League clash. Check match and telecast details

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Match
Pep Guardiola will face Thomas Tuchel ahead of their Champions League summit clash.
File Photos
Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch English Premier League Match
outlookindia.com
2021-05-07T17:27:49+05:30

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in Premier League clash on Saturday. (More Football News)

The clash is being seen as a dress rehearsal to their impeding clash in the UEFA Champions League and will give both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel a chance to fine tune their strategy for the big day on May 29. The match also gives Chelsea, who are out of English Premier League title race, a chance to get physiological advantage over Man City who have been on a roll this season and seem unstoppable.

Man City can have their hands on the EPL trophy if they manage to win this match.

Chelsea lead Man City 26-14 in number of wins in head-to head record. There have been seven draws.

Both clubs are coming into this match after scoring big wins against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid, while Manchester City outplayed PSG.

Both clubs will like to win and take that confidence into their next big meeting in UEFA Champions League final.

Match and telecast details:

Match: English Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea
Date: May 8 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 10:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM GMT
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester  

TV Channels: The game will be live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz.

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sports Ministry To Spend INR 73.14 Lakh On Olympic-bound Sailors' European Training Stint

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel Manchester Manchester City Chelsea (Football) English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos