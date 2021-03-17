March 17, 2021
Corona
Kevin De Bruyne scored Manchester City's 100th goal of the season in Tuesday's Champions League match with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Omnisport 17 March 2021
Pep Guardiola-coached Premier League leaders Manchester City have now scored 100 goals in each of the past eight seasons.
2021-03-17T10:19:03+05:30

Manchester City scored their 100th goal of 2020-21 on Tuesday – maintaining Pep Guardiola's record of his top-flight teams having reached a century of goals in every season of his coaching career. (More Football News)

Kevin De Bruyne thundered home a venomous left-footed strike via Yann Sommer's crossbar to give City a 1-0 lead in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead on the night form Phil Foden's pass, easing City into a 4-0 aggregate advantage.

Just as in his four seasons at Barcelona, three campaigns at Bayern Munich and four previous years at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has seen his side reach three figures with plenty of the campaign left to run.

City still have some way to go if they are to better their previous best under the Catalan, when the 2018-19 domestic treble-winning campaign yielded 169 goals.

The most prolific campaign of Guardiola's career came in 2011-12, when a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona scored an astonishing 190 goals – even though they could only manage a second-place finish behind Real Madrid in LaLiga.

A century is similarly nothing new for City.

The Premier League leaders have now scored 100 goals in each of the past eight seasons, with only Manchester United boasting a longer run of consecutive 100+ seasons among English top-flight teams, having done so in each of the final nine years of Alex Ferguson's reign.

Guardiola's centuries

2008-09 – Barcelona 158
2009-10 – Barcelona 138
2010-11 – Barcelona 152
2011-12 – Barcelona 190

2013-14 – Bayern Munich 150
2014-15 – Bayern Munich 123
2015-16 – Bayern Munich 123

2016-17 – Manchester City 122
2017-18 – Manchester City 143
2018-19 – Manchester City 169
2019-20 – Manchester City 149
2020-21 – Manchester City 101

