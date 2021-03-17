Manchester City scored their 100th goal of 2020-21 on Tuesday – maintaining Pep Guardiola's record of his top-flight teams having reached a century of goals in every season of his coaching career. (More Football News)

Kevin De Bruyne thundered home a venomous left-footed strike via Yann Sommer's crossbar to give City a 1-0 lead in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead on the night form Phil Foden's pass, easing City into a 4-0 aggregate advantage.

Just as in his four seasons at Barcelona, three campaigns at Bayern Munich and four previous years at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has seen his side reach three figures with plenty of the campaign left to run.

100 - Pep Guardiola has seen his top-flight teams score 100+ goals in all competitions in all 12 seasons since 2008-09, a total of 1,717 goals in 686 games. Dominance. pic.twitter.com/jtEOhn9vvP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

City still have some way to go if they are to better their previous best under the Catalan, when the 2018-19 domestic treble-winning campaign yielded 169 goals.

The most prolific campaign of Guardiola's career came in 2011-12, when a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona scored an astonishing 190 goals – even though they could only manage a second-place finish behind Real Madrid in LaLiga.

A century is similarly nothing new for City.

The Premier League leaders have now scored 100 goals in each of the past eight seasons, with only Manchester United boasting a longer run of consecutive 100+ seasons among English top-flight teams, having done so in each of the final nine years of Alex Ferguson's reign.

100 - Manchester City have scored 100 goals in each of the last eight seasons - only Manchester United (nine seasons between 2004-05 and 2012-13) have had a longer run of consecutive 100+ goal seasons among English top-flight teams. Ascendancy. pic.twitter.com/ngaDgvDFPG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

Guardiola's centuries

2008-09 – Barcelona 158

2009-10 – Barcelona 138

2010-11 – Barcelona 152

2011-12 – Barcelona 190

2013-14 – Bayern Munich 150

2014-15 – Bayern Munich 123

2015-16 – Bayern Munich 123

2016-17 – Manchester City 122

2017-18 – Manchester City 143

2018-19 – Manchester City 169

2019-20 – Manchester City 149

2020-21 – Manchester City 101

