Liverpool have signed record-breaking teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

The England Under-17 international became the youngest player in Premier League history when he appeared against Wolves in May aged 16 years and 30 days.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid reportedly expressed interest in the midfielder following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship.

But the Reds have won the race to make Elliott their second signing of the close season, following the arrival of Sepp van der Berg from PEC Zwolle.

YOUNGEST #PL PLAYERS

Harvey Elliott, Fulham, 16 years 30 days



Matthew Briggs, Fulham 16y 68d



Isaiah Brown, West Brom, 16y 117d



Aaron Lennon, Leeds 16y 129d



Jose Baxter, Everton, 16y 191d pic.twitter.com/YPJVb96vla — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

Elliott made three competitive appearances in total for the Cottagers.

He could debut for the European champions against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday and will be involved in the club's subsequent training camp in Evian.

Liverpool have not confirmed the length of Elliott's contract.