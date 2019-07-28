﻿
Liverpool Snap Up English Premier League Record-Breaker Harvey Elliott From Fulham

Less than three months on from making history with Fulham, Harvey Elliott has completed a move to Anfield

Omnisport 28 July 2019
Liverpool Snap Up English Premier League Record-Breaker Harvey Elliott From Fulham
He could debut for the European champions against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Liverpool Snap Up English Premier League Record-Breaker Harvey Elliott From Fulham
2019-07-28T15:32:09+0530

Liverpool have signed record-breaking teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham. 

The England Under-17 international became the youngest player in Premier League history when he appeared against Wolves in May aged 16 years and 30 days.

Also Read: Klopp Relaxed Over Liverpool Transfer Activity

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid reportedly expressed interest in the midfielder following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship.

But the Reds have won the race to make Elliott their second signing of the close season, following the arrival of Sepp van der Berg from PEC Zwolle.

Elliott made three competitive appearances in total for the Cottagers.

He could debut for the European champions against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday and will be involved in the club's subsequent training camp in Evian.

Liverpool have not confirmed the length of Elliott's contract.

Liverpool, England Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Football

