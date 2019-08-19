﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Thanks 'God' For Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Thanks 'God' For Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have enjoyed a good start to the new English Premier League season, much to Jurgen Klopp's pleasure

Omnisport 19 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Thanks 'God' For Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Super Cup football match against Chelsea in Besiktas Park, Istanbul on August 14, 2019.
AP Photo
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Thanks 'God' For Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T18:19:35+0530

Jurgen Klopp says he "thanks God" for having Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at his disposal after the fearsome front three's fine start to Liverpool's season. (Football News)

Liverpool have scored nine goals in four competitive matches this season, with the trio having already racked up a combined nine goal involvements between them.

Mane has started the campaign in particularly deadly form, netting three and registering the assist for Firmino's winner in the 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Also Read: Liverpool, Arsenal Set Early Pace

The trio have been vital in Liverpool's re-emergence as a leading power in England and Europe over the last couple of seasons and Klopp considers himself lucky to call on his fantastic three.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "A lot of times in my life I had sensational players always, [but] not world-class players.

"Now, thank God I have them and they make the difference. We don't have to talk about that.

"Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah – these guys in the last situation are really outstanding.

Also Read: Liverpool Match Club Record In EPL

"They were a constant threat [against Southampton], however, tired they are. That's brilliant and, of course, made the difference. We don't have to talk about that."

The Reds are next in action on Saturday when they host Arsenal.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, England Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports
Next Story : EPL 2019-20: Franck Lampard Admits Chelsea Lacked 'Personality' In Leicester Draw
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters