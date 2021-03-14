March 14, 2021
Corona
WI Vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live: Sri Lanka Lose Wickets In Quick Succession After Strong Start

Follow live cricket scores and updates of the third ODI cricket match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at North Sound, Antigua. Windies lead 2-0

14 March 2021
WI Vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live: Sri Lanka Lose Wickets In Quick Succession After Strong Start
A win will do a world of good for Sri Lanka
Courtesy: Twitter
WI Vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live: Sri Lanka Lose Wickets In Quick Succession After Strong Start
With pride at stake, Sri Lanka take the field against a dominant West Indies in the third and final ODI match on Sunday. The visitors lost the second match on Friday to concede the series 0-2. That's after losing the three-match T20I series 1-2. A win ahead of the Test series will salvage some pride for the visitors. Follow live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the third and final ODI here:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

Here are the playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando

