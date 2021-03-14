WI Vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live: Sri Lanka Lose Wickets In Quick Succession After Strong Start

With pride at stake, Sri Lanka take the field against a dominant West Indies in the third and final ODI match on Sunday. The visitors lost the second match on Friday to concede the series 0-2. That's after losing the three-match T20I series 1-2. A win ahead of the Test series will salvage some pride for the visitors. Follow live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the third and final ODI here:
Here are the playing XIs:
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando
