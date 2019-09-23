Live Streaming Of The FIFA Best Awards: Where To See Live

This could be the second consecutive year, where we could see the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo hegemony be broken, as Virgil van Dijk could lift The Best FIFA Men's Player award. So how can you watch it live? Here's everything all you need to know about the beautiful game's biggest award night. (Football News)

The Netherlands and Liverpool defender is the favourite to receive the prestigious award due to his dominating performances for both club and country. The winner will be announced in the official gala ceremony of The Best FIFA Football Awards in Italy's famous opera house La Scala.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be telecast live in India as Gurugram based Lex Sportel Vision announced the acquisition of the rights for the subcontinent.

This will be Lex Sportel's second association with a FIFA event after broadcasting the Round 2 draw for Asian qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition.

The Best FIFA Football Awards which was constituted in 2016, is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year, which was merged with France Football's Ballon d'Or in 2010 to become the FIFA Ballon d'Or in a six-year partnership. The first award ceremony was held on January 9, 2017 in Zurich.

The 2018 edition was held in London.

Date and time: The ceremony will start at 12:00 AM IST, September 24 (midnight).

Venue: The 2019 edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards is going to be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy.

Where to watch (TV): The Best FIFA Football Awards will be telecast live in India on DSPORT.

Where to watch (Live Streaming): FIFA's official Facebook and Youtube channels.

Nominations:

The Best FIFA Men's Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus); Frenkie de Jong (NED/Ajax/Barcelona); Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Ajax/Juventus); Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea/Real Madrid); Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham); Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool); Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain); Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona); Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool); Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women's Player - Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon); Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago Red Stars); Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR/Wolfsburg/Barcelona); Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon); Sam Kerr (AUS/Chicago Red Stars/Perth Glory); Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit); Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal); Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride); Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC); Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon); Ellen White (ENG/Birmingham City/Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach - Djamel Belmadi (ALG/Algerian national team); Didier Deschamps (FRA/French national team); Marcelo Gallardo (ARG/River Plate); Ricardo Gareca (ARG/Peruvian national team); Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City); Jurgen Klopp (GER/Liverpool); Mauricio Pochettino (ARG/Tottenham); Fernando Santos (POR/Portuguese national team); Erik ten Hag (NED/Ajax); Tite (BRA/Brazilian national team)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach - Milena Bertolini (ITA/Italian national team), Jill Ellis (USA/USA national team), Peter Gerhardsson (SWE/Swedish national team), Futoshi Ikeda (JPN/Japanese U-20 national team); Antonia 'Tona' Is (ESP/Spanish U-17 national team), Joe Montemurro (AUS/Arsenal), Phil Neville (ENG/English national team), Reynald Pedros (FRA/Lyon), Paul Riley (ENG/North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (NED/Dutch national team)