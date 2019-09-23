The Best FIFA Football Awards: Virgil Van Dijk To Edge Past Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

This could be the second consecutive year, where we could see the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo hegemony be broken, as Virgil van Dijk could lift The Best FIFA Men's Player award. The Netherlands and Liverpool defender is the favourite to receive the prestigious award due to his dominating performances for both club and country. The winner will be announced in the official gala ceremony of The Best FIFA Football Awards in Italy's famous opera house La Scala.
The ceremony will start at 12:00 AM IST, September 24.
The trio were arguably the best players since last year. Van Dijk dominated in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Messi singlehandedly led Barcelona to the LaLiga title and Champions League semifinals. Ronaldo hogged the limelight for Juventus in both domestic and continental matches.
Van Dijk has had an excellent calendar year with the Dutch national team too, losing in the Nations League finals to none other than Ronaldo's Portugal. Meanwhile, Messi's adventure with Argentina has been bittersweet although he did receive a bronze medal in the recently concluded Copa America.
The Best FIFA Men's Player
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus
Lionel Messi (ARG)– Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool
World Cup winners USA have Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the Best Women's Player list. The duo are joined by England's Lucy Bronze.
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC
Here are the other categories and nominations:
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis (USA) – USA national team
Phil Neville (ENG) – England national team
Sarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team
ALSO READ: Will Iran Allow Women To Watch Football Matches In Stadiums? Here's What FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Was Told By The Regime
FIFA Fan Award
Silvia Grecco (BRA)
Netherlands Fans at the Women’s World Cup (NED)
Justo Sánchez (URU)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson (BRA) - Liverpool
Ederson (BRA) – Manchester City
Marc-André ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler (CHI) – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl (SWE) – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskás Award
Lionel Messi (ARG) - Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)
Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) - River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)
Dániel Zsóri (HUN) - Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)
How will the winners be announced?
The men's and women's player, coach awards will be decided via voting by national team captains, coaches, fans. The winners will be announced during the ceremony. The three Puskas award finalists selected by the FIFA.com users will be put up for a vote among FIFA Legends, who will decide the award winner. The winner of the best goalkeeper award will be selected by a panel of experts chosen by FIFA, comprised of former goalkeepers and strikers.