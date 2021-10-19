Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live

After a poor outing against Ireland, the Netherlands will look to regroup and open their account when they take on tournament debutants Namibia in a must-win match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s first round in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The match can be seen live on TV as well on live streaming on digital devices. The NAM vs NED match will be played in Abu Dhabi and live streaming will start at 3:30 PM IST on Star Sports networks.

The Netherlands cricket team were simply blown away by a stunning four-wickets-in-four-balls performance by Ireland pacer Curtis Campher in their last match and will hope to quickly forget the seven-wicket loss and post a win against Namibia in the Group A game to keep themselves in the fray for a Super 12 berth.

Namibia lost to Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. A defeat against the Netherlands will surely end Namibia's Super 12 dreams.

Key Players

Max O’Dowd will be a go-to man for Netherlands for runs as his 47-ball 51 saved the Dutch after they were reduced to 51/6 against Ireland. Netherlands won’t mind contributions from the likes of Colin Ackermann, veteran Ryan ten Doeschate and others Scott Edwards.

For the inexperienced Namibia cricket team, skipper Gerhard Erasmus and experienced all-rounder David Wiese, who has earlier played 24 T20Is for South Africa, hold the key as they would want to make a mark in the tournament after the seven-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Head-to-head

Both teams have met only once with Netherland emerging triumphant by 44 runs in Dubai.

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands

Date: October 20 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.