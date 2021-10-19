Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live

The Dutch face a must-win game vs T20 World Cup debutants Namibia. Watch live streaming of NAM vs NED.

Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live
The Netherlands face a must-win T20 World Cup 2021 game vs Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. See NAM vs NED live. | ICC

Trending

Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T19:56:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 7:56 pm

After a poor outing against Ireland, the Netherlands will look to regroup and open their account when they take on tournament debutants Namibia in a must-win match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s first round in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The match can be seen live on TV as well on live streaming on digital devices. The NAM vs NED match will be played in Abu Dhabi and live streaming will start at 3:30 PM IST on Star Sports networks.

The Netherlands cricket team were simply blown away by a stunning four-wickets-in-four-balls performance by Ireland pacer Curtis Campher in their last match and will hope to quickly forget the seven-wicket loss and post a win against Namibia in the Group A game to keep themselves in the fray for a Super 12 berth.

Namibia lost to Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. A defeat against the Netherlands will surely end Namibia's Super 12 dreams.

Key Players

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Max O’Dowd will be a go-to man for Netherlands for runs as his 47-ball 51 saved the Dutch after they were reduced to 51/6 against Ireland. Netherlands won’t mind contributions from the likes of Colin Ackermann, veteran Ryan ten Doeschate and others Scott Edwards.

For the inexperienced Namibia cricket team, skipper Gerhard Erasmus and experienced all-rounder David Wiese, who has earlier played 24 T20Is for South Africa, hold the key as they would want to make a mark in the tournament after the seven-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Head-to-head

Both teams have met only once with Netherland emerging triumphant by 44 runs in Dubai.

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands

Date: October 20 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket T20 World Cup Namibia national cricket team Netherlands national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Former India Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath Awarded MCC Life Membership

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance

PNG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Richie Berrington, Josh Davey Take Scotland Closer To Super-12

Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

PTI / MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement