Live Streaming Of Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To See IPL Live And Timings

After five defeats in six matches, Kings XI Punjab can ill afford another loss in IPL 2020. They play Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match on Saturday and need two full points to climb up the points table. Live streaming of KXIP vs KKR will be available online.

Schedule | Points Table | News

The Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 3.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch KXIP vs KKR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

The 69-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday would have hurt Kings XI Punjab badly. The defeat had its positives too. Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty and his 28 runs in an over off SRH spinner Abdul Samad has got every one talking. And then the KXIP spinners -- Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh -- came back strongly after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow produced 160 runs in 15.1 overs. Chris Gayle could be playing his first match for KXIP.

Mayank Agarwal's silly mix-up with skipper KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell's run out only compounded KXIP's problems. If KXIP can fix these mistakes, they will be a threat to Kolkata Knight Riders, who are relatively better placed with three wins from five matches. KKR's last win came against Chennai Super Kings. That will be a morale-booster of sorts because KKR defended their 167 well with all their bowlers producing tight spells after opener Rahul Tripathi made a good impression with the bat, scoring 81 off 51 balls.

Watch KXIP vs KKR live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine