Live Streaming Of ISL Match Between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC: Where To See Live Football Match

NorthEast United host Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture at Guwahati, on October 26. The hosts will be aiming for the first win of their campaign, after registering a draw against Bengaluru.

Odisha will be hoping for a better performance against the Highlanders after they began with a defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Robert Jarni has a fully-fit squad for the upcoming fixture. Rupert Nongrum and Federico Gallego are still out of action. Josep Gombau's Odisha FC doesn't have any fitness issues.

NEUFC head coach Jarni revealed that his team is cautious of Odisha. "We saw the game between Odisha and Jamshedpur. It (Odisha FC) is a strong team. They have their strengths and we are working on this. But, of course, at home we will be playing more attacking football, make the fans enjoy and we are ready for that kind of football," he said during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Gombau revealed that Asamoah Gyan will be a huge threat to his side. "He is a big name, a big player and it will be difficult. It’s not like we are going to do anything special to stop him. Our players know him and can stop him. We know how much quality he brings to the table as well", he stated.

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC?

Indian Super League 2019-20's NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC will take place at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, on October 26, 7:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC?

Outlook will be providing the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC HERE.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC?

Star Sports will broadcast NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United Vs Odisha FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.