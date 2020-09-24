Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals -- Where To See Live

After suffering a loss against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back in IPL 2020 when they face Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday evening. Live streaming of the CSK vs DC match will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

MS Dhoni will be in focus after his batting position came in for sharp criticism. CSK had made a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians on September 19 but against the Royals, the bowling looked weak.

The CSK vs DC match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Delhi Capitals have played CSK 20 times, but have only managed to win 6 of those encounters, losing the other 14 – three of which came during last season.

DC's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said it will be “a different ball game altogether” in the UAE.

“I believe stats might not give the proper picture this season. We played them last time 16-17 months ago, so a lot has changed since then. We’re a very different squad from last season and have brought in some players in the Auction,” he said.

So do not miss live streaming of CSK vs DC.

