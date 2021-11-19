Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule

Hosts Bangladesh lost the first T20 on Friday. Can they bounce back on Saturday? Watch live streaming of BAN vs PAK in Dhaka.

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule
Pakistan won the first match against Bangladesh on Friday. It was a low-scoring affair. Watch BAN vs PAK second T20 live in India.

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule
2021-11-19T20:01:41+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:01 pm

The Bangladesh national cricket team will look for redemption in the second T20 International against Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday. T20 World Cup semifinalists Pakistan won the first T20 International on Friday by four wickets in a low-scoring match. (More Cricket News)

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan series, consisting of three T20 internationals and two Tests, is not available on TV in India. Indian main TV sportscasters -- STAR Sports and SONY -- have shown little interest in this bilateral series. Star Sports and SONY are obviously saving every penny to spend on IPL and ICC rights.

The good news is that the BAN vs PAK series can be seen in India through the FanCode App from 1:30 PM IST.

FanCode, a digital sports platform, is exclusively live-streaming all matches of Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh. The three T20s are being played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

FanCode's digital exclusive rights will also include two Test matches, first in Chattogram from November 26 followed by a return to Dhaka for the 2nd Test starting December 4. This will be Pakistan's first tour to Bangladesh since 2015 and the two-match Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship points table. 

The tour will be live streamed on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com. For all cricket fans across India, FanCode will provide a comprehensive match experience through interactive live streaming with customizable data overlays, fastest interactive live match scores, multi-media live commentary, match highlights, and so on. 

Through FC Stats, sports fans can access in-depth sports analytics, insights, and tips to hone their skill and knowledge on the matches, players, teams, and overall sport.

Full live streaming schedule of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Series:

First BAN vs PAK T20, Nov 19: Pakistan won by four wickets
Second BAN vs PAK T20, Nov. 20: In Dhaka from 1:30 PM IST
Third BAN vs PAK T20, Nov. 22. Live from Dhaka, 1:30 PM IST.

First BAN vs PAK Test in Chattogram: From Nov. 26. Live from 9:30 AM IST
Second BAN vs PAK Test in Dhaka: From Dec. 4. Live from 9:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Live streaming T20 Cricket
