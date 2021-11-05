Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Live Streaming Of Australia Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Where To See AUS Vs WI Live - Full Details

Watch AUS vs WI live as Aaron Finch's men face a must-win game to remain in fray for a spot in the T20 World Cup semis from Group of Death.

Defending champions West Indies are out of the T20 World Cup but Australia can still make the semis. Get here live streaming details of AUS v WI. | AP

2021-11-05T17:30:19+05:30
Priya Nagi
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:30 pm

In spite of making a strong comeback, Australia still find themselves in a must-win match to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals. Aaron Finch's side will take on eliminated West Indies at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6 (Saturday). Live streaming of Australia vs West Indies will be available on digital devices from 3.30 PM IST.

In Group 1, Australia are in second place with 6 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.031 from four games. Adam Zampa's five-for against Bangladesh boosted the Aussie net run rate, giving them an edge over South Africa, who sit behind Australia with a +0.742 net run rate. South Africa will play Group 1 leaders England later in the evening from 7.30 PM IST in Sharjah.

The AUS vs WI Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of Australia vs West Indies match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST.

Earlier this year, West Indies beat Australia four times while Australia could pull only one back.

West Indies, who were the defending champions coming into the 2021 T20 World Cup, have been shown the exit door. It was Sri Lanka who ended the Caribbean side's slim hopes of semifinals with an emphatic 20-run victory.

West Indies yet again had a poor day at the office, with their bowlers being hammered and power hitters being dismissed cheaply. Shimron Hetmyer's 81 not out off 54 balls went in vain.

Moreover, West Indies star Dwayne Bravo gave a shock to his team as he confirmed that he will retire following the conclusion of the West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign.

West Indies would be aiming to sign off from the tournament on a positive note and give a fitting farewell to Bravo. If they are able to do so and later on South Africa upset England then Australia will be knocked out of the tournament.

