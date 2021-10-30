Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Live Streaming of Australia vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To See Live - Full Details

England clash with Australia in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai today. Get here details of live streaming of ENG versus AUS.

Get details of live streaming and live telecast details of Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2021 match on Saturday. | File photo

2021-10-30T13:04:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 1:04 pm

Unbeaten Australia face England in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 group match in Dubai on Friday. Both teams look good to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 that also features South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The AUS v ENG match will be available on live streaming and can also be seen live on TV from 7:30 PM IST.

Australia defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka in their opening games while England beat the West Indies and Bangladesh to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in style. The two teams face each in the Ashes coming up later this year.

The live telecast of Australia vs England can be seen in: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Match starts at 7:30PM IST.

England have started strongly in the tournament and have been buoyed by positive performances from both their opening batsmen – Jason Roy and Jos Buttler.

Australia will bank on skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner. Both showed signs of form in Australia's last match against Sri Lanka.

Outlook Web Bureau David Warner Aaron Finch Eoin Morgan Adil Rashid Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
