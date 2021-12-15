Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match

Check match and telecast details of second Ashes 2021-22, Test match between Australia and England. The Adelaide Test will be a Day-night affair. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match
Captains Pat Cummins of Australia and Joe Root of England: The second Test match of Ashes 2021-22 will be played in Adelaide. Here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ENG pink-ball Test. | File Photo

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T16:43:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 4:43 pm

A bouyant Australia will look to defend their perfect pink-ball Test record when they take on traditional rivals England in the second match of the 2021-22 Ashes series in Adelaide, starting December 16. Australia, under new captain Pat Cummins, overwhelmed Joe Root's England in the first Test. The second AUS vs ENG Test match will be televised live and fans can also live stream Ashes 2021-22. (More Cricket News)

Australia are probably the most experienced side when it comes to Day-night Test cricket. They have played eight and won all eight, defeating New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and India. And five of those wins have come at the Adelaide Oval, including an eight-wicket win against India a year ago, featuring that infamous 36.

For England, they have won only one out of their four previous Day-night Tests -- an innings and 209-run win against West Indies at Edgbaston in 2017. 

Adelaide was also the venue of the first-ever Day-night meeting between Australia and England in 2017. The hosts won that match by 120 runs. England lost their last Day-night match by ten wickets to India earlier this year.

Interestingly enough, Cummins has played his part in five of Australia's eight pick-ball wins. 

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Head-to-head

This will be the 353rd meeting in Test cricket between Australia and England. Australia lead the head-to-head series 147-110 with another 95 matches ending in draws. In the last five matches, the record is 2-2. But England have not won a match in Australia in their last 11 attempts, losing ten of those and all heavy defeats.

So, Australia start the match as overwhelming favourites.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England
Days: December 16 to 20, 2021
Time: 9:30 AM IST/02:30 PM local
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

Which channel will telecast the Ashes 2021-22, second Test match live?

Sony Pictures and Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Ashes 2021-22 cricket series. Second Australia vs England Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six.

How to live stream the Ashes 2021-22, second Test match between Australia and England?

Sony LIV will live stream the second Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England in India. [7Plus (AUS), BT Sport (UK), Sky Sport (NZ), Willow TV via Sling TV (US)]

Teams

Australia have revealed their playing XI on the eve of the match with Jhye Richardson coming in for Josh Hazlewood. David Warner, who suffered an injury during the first Test, has kept his place in the XI.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

England also announced their 12 for the match without Mark Wood making way for Mark Wood.

England XII: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

The five-match Ashes series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. England were handed five WTC points penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Gabba defeat. Check the latest points table HERE.

Check the Ashes 2021-22 Full Schedule

1st Test: December 8-12 At Gabba, Brisbane - 5:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local;
2nd Test (Day/Night): Dec 16-20 At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:30 AM IST/02:30 PM local;
3rd Test: Dec 26-30 At MCG, Melbourne - 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local;
4th Test: January 5-9 At SCG, Sydney - 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local;
5th Test: Jan 14-18 At Bellerive Oval, Hobart - 8:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local.

Check The Ashes 2021-22 Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

