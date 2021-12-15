AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Australia Go Into Adelaide With 8-0 Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Adelaide Oval will host the second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England, starting from Thursday which will be a day-night affair. The second Test will be the second day-night encounter in the Ashes. The first one was in 2017 where Australia trounced England with a 120-run margin win at the Adelaide Oval. (More Cricket News)

Australia have played two day-night Tests against New Zealand and Pakistan, one against South Africa, Pakistan, England and India. In October 2012, the ICC recast the playing conditions for Test matches, permitting day-night Test matches.

The first day-night Test match took place between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval on November 27, 2015, 3 years to the day from the first ICC-sanctioned day-night match. In 2015, the oldest and the longest format of the game saw a new invention.

Instead of the red-ball, a pink ball was featured for the first time and Tests were to be played under lights. From the start in 2015 till now, 16 day-night Tests have been played and none of those has witnessed a draw.

Since the inception of day-night Tests in 2015, Australia have played eight matches, the most among all teams and they haven’t lost a single one of those. No other team has managed to achieve this feat. All their eight day-night Tests have been played in their backyard and Adelaide has hosted five out of those eight.

England have won one and lost three in four day-night Test matches played against Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and India.

RECORDS IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS

Team-Played-Win-Loss-Success %

Australia-8-8 -0-100.00

England-4-1-3-33.33

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

Australia: 589/3 decl vs Pakistan at Adelaide, 2019-20

England: 514/8 decl vs West Indies at Birmingham, 2017

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

Australia: 138 vs England at Adelaide, 2017-18

England: 58 vs New Zealand at Auckland, 2017-18

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Australia: 335* David Warner vs Pakistan at Adelaide, 2019-20

England: 243 Alastair Cook vs West Indies at Birmingham, 2017

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

Australia: 6/23 Pat Cummins vs Sri Lanka at Brisbane, 2018-19

England: 5/8 Joe Root vs India at Ahmedabad, 2020-21

BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH

Australia: 10/62 Pat Cummins vs Sri Lanka at Brisbane, 2018-19

England: 6/117 James Anderson vs Australia at Adelaide, 2017-18

