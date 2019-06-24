7:50 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his fourth over. Rahmat Shah charges on the fourth ball and plays a lofted shot, but only a couple as the ball lands at vacant long on. Four runs from the over. AFG-31/0 after seven runs. They need 232 runs.

7:46 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman continues with his third over. Starts with a beauty, beating the bat with a hint of lat movement. Gulbadin Naib, lucky to have not a nick. A single, then beats Rahmat Shah with another beauty. A single then a four, to long-off, to end the over. Six runs from the over. One probing over. AFG-27/0 after six overs. They need 236 runs.

7:42 PM IST: Brilliant over from Mashrafe Mortaza. Just a single. AFG-21/0 after five overs. They need 242 runs.

7:38 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman continues. A leg bye off the first ball. Four dots, then Rahmat Shah picks the short ball and plays it over mid-wicket for a four. Five runs from the over. AFG-20/0 after four overs.

7:34 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza continues. Seven runs from the over. Started with two wides, then three singles. A double off the last ball. AFG-15/0 after three overs. They need 248 runs.

7:30 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm medium pacer, shares the new ball with his captain. Four leg byes to fine leg. AFG-8/0 after two overs.

7:25 PM IST: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza start the proceedings in the second half. Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah are the openers for Afghanistan. Four runs from the over.





Innings Break

Some celebration! Aghan captain Gulbadin Naib takes two wickets. AP Photo

6:51 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with the last over of the innings. Dawlat Zadran drops Mohammad Saifuddin, a dolly. Mosaddek Hossain hits the next ball for a four to long-off. And wicket off the last ball. Slower ball and bowled. Mosaddek (35 off 24). Eight runs from the over. BAN-262/7.

6:46 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his ninth over. Very good innings from Mushfiqur Rahim (83 off 87) comes to an end. 83 off 87. Wicket to Dawlat Zadran. Caught at extra cover by Mohamad Nabi. FoW-251/6 (48.3). Mohammad Saifuddin is the new man. Eight runs from the over. BAN-254/6 after 49.

6:40 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his last over. Mushfiqur Rahim, at his creative best, plays the first ball past short third man with a pint point placement for a four. He moves to 80s.A single, then Mosaddek Hossain plays an inside out shot for a four. Lots of happening. Missed

reverse sweep, missed stumping. 10 runs from the over. 0/52 for Rashid, BAN-246/5 after 48 overs. 39 runs from the last five.

6:36 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran returns for his eighth over. Mosaddek Hossain takes on the medium pacer. Hits the first ball for a four to mid-wicket boundary, then hits back the third ball straight, almost taking out the bowler. But only a three from it as Mohammad Nabi brilliantly fields at the boundary. A quick single to end the over. Nine runs from the over. BAN-236/5 after 47 overs.

6:30 PM IST: Rashid Khan, still wicketless, on with his penultimate over. Seven runs from the over -- three doubles and a single. BAN-227/5 after 46. Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 77 off 81 balls.

6:26 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his last over. Busy one and lots of action, including a run-out chance off the third ball. But Mosaddek Hossain made it on while returning for the second at the bowler's end. Eight runs from the over. Mujeeb's figures: 3/39. BAN-220/5 after 45 overs.

6:23 PM IST: Rashid Khan returns. Five runs from his eighth over. Huge shout for LBW against Mosaddek Hossain, off the fifth ball. And Rashid got a rebuttal from the umpire. BAN-212/5 after 44 overs.

6:18 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with ninth over. Wicket off the last over. Mahmudullah (27 off 38)caught by Mohammad Nabi at mid-wicket. FoW-207/5 (42.6 overs). Four runs from the over.

6:13 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his ninth over. Three runs from the over. His figures: 1/44. And 50-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. BAN-203/4 after 42 overs.

6:09 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib returns. Mahmudullah hits the first ball past the point fielder. Seven runs from the over. BAN-200/4 after 41 overs. 37 runs from the last five overs.

6:05 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi returns. Two singles, then Mahmudullah hits a very good looking four over cover fielder off the back foot. Seven runs from the over. BAN-193/4 after 40 overs.

6:02 PM IST: Rashid Khan returns. Mahmudullah, hobbling but completing important runs. Run three off the second ball. Mushfiqur Rahim picks his spot well, by playing over the fielder at short fine leg, for a four off the last ball. Nine runs from the over. BAN-186/4 after 39 overs.

5:58 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his ninth over. Five runs from the over. BAN-177/4 after 38 overs. 24 runs from the last overs.

5:54 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his seventh over. Mushfiqur Rahim hits a mighty six off the second ball, over long on. First boundary after 12 overs. And fifty for him, in 56 balls. Back-to-back fifty for him. Nine runs from the over. BAN-172/4 after 37 overs.

5:50 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his sixth over. Just two singles. Brilliant over. BAN-163/4 after 36 overs.

5:46 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran returns. Four singles. BAN-161/4 after 35 overs. So far 103 dot balls, and no six either. Brilliant from Afghanistan bowlers.

5:41 PM IST: Rashid Khan resumed the proceedings after the break. Mahmudullah required some medical attention. He was hobbling. Four singles from the over. BAN-157/4 after 34 overs.

5:30 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib continues. Two singles. BAN-153/4 after 33 overs. 14 runs and two wickets in the last five overs. Drinks.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman toys with Bangladesh batsmen. AP Photo

5:25 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his eighth over. He's just brilliant, beating batsmen with his veritable variations. Soumya Sarkar (3 off 10), LBW off the fifth ball. Reviewed. And kissing the leg stump. Umpire's call. FoW-151/4 (31.6 overs).

5:19 PM IST: Mahmudullah is the new man. Gulbadin Naib continues. Soumya Sarkar just beats the ball to escape a run-out, off the fourth ball. Five runs from the over. BAN-148/3 after 31 overs.

5:13 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes back and gets the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan (51 off 69). He walks back graciously. FoW-143/3 (29.2 overs). Soumya Sarkar, left-handed batsman, is the new man. One run from the over.

5:08 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his fifth over. Three singles. BAN-142/2 after 29 overs. Tigers have failed to increase the soring rate. Only 18 from the last five.

5:03 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his eighth over. A single after nine dot balls. Then another fifty for Shakib Al Hasan, in 66 balls. Three fifties and two hundreds for him in this World Cup so far. Three runs from the over. BAN-139/2 after 28 overs.

5:01 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his fourth over. Shakib Al Hasan, on 49, plays out a maiden over.

4:57 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his seventh over. Four runs from the over. BAN-136/2 after 26 overs. 33 runs from the last five overs.

4:54 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib returns. One busy over. Three doubles, then two singles. Eight runs from the over, and 50-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, in 48 balls.

4:49 PM IST: Rahmat Shah, leg-spinner, gets his first over. Mushfiqur Rahim hits the last ball for a four to deep mid-wicket. Seven runs from the over. BAN-124/2 after 24 overs.

4:45 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his fourth over. 10 runs from the over, including a lucky four off the fifth ball. Musahfiqur Rahim got a top-edge and it sailed over the wicket-keeper's head. BAN-117/2 after 23 overs.

4:40 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his fourth over. Four runs from the over. BAN-107/2 after 22 overs.

4:37 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his fourth over. Eight runs from the over. BAN-103/2 after 21 overs. Record Alert! Shakib Al Hasan becomes first Bangladesh player to notch up 1000 runs in World Cup.

4:31 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his third over. Six runs from it -- four singles and a double. BAN-95/2 after 20 overs.

4:26 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran returns. Four runs -- a single, one wide and a double. BAN-89/2 after 19 overs. Drinks.

4:19 PM IST: Rashid Khan continues. A wide and two singles. BAN-785/2 after 18 overs.

No clue! Tamil Iqbal, bowled. AP Photo

4:13 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his 6th over. Two singles, then two dots, followed by a brilliant pull shot off the back foot by Tamim Iqbal for a four. But Nabi got his man. Bowled. Iqbal made 36 off 53. FoW-82/2 (16.6 overs). Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man. Six runs from the over.

4:10 PM IST: Rashid Khan, leg spinner, on with his first over. Singles off the first and last ball. BAN-76/1 after 16 overs.

4:06 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his fifth over. A single off the third ball. BAN-74/1 after 15 overs. 30 runs from the last five overs.

4:03 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his second over. Tamim Iqbal charges down the ground and hits the first ball for a four, past mid-on fielder. Shakib Al Hasan hits the last ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. 12 runs from the over. BAN-73/1 after 14 overs.

4:00 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi continues. Five runs from his 13th over. BAN-61/1 after 13 overs. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan have added 38 runs in 52 balls.

3:56 PM IST Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium pacer, introduces himself. He manages to induce a leading edge off Shakib Al Hasan, but the ball lands in no man's land near midwicket. Seven runs from the over. BAN-56/1 after 12 overs.

3:51 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his sixth over. Five runs from the over. BAN-49/1 after 11 overs.

3:49 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi continues. Shakib Al Hasan hits the fourth ball for a four, through backward point. Nine runs from the over. BAN-44/1 after 10 overs.

3:45 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman is rushing through his overs. One run -- a wide -- from the over. BAN-35/1 after nine overs. 12 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

3:42 PM IST: Another good over from Mohammad Nabi. Three singles. BAN-34/1 after eight overs.

3:39 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Three singles from his fourth over. BAN-31/1 after seven overs.

3:36 PM IST: Bowling change. Mohammad Nabi, offspinner, on. Three singles. BAN-28/1 after six overs.

Very contentious! Onfield 'soft dismissal' beat TV-powered third umpire. AP Photo

3:33 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. A dot to Liton Das, and the first wicket. Das (16 off 17) caught at short cover by Hashmatullah Shahidi. A debatable catch, to say the least. The third umpire says it's inconclusive then goes for the soft signal, which was out. FoW-23/1 (4.2 overs). Shakib Al Hasan is the new man. BAN-25/1 after five overs.

3:27 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran continues. Liton Das plays the first ball through mid-wicket. It will be a four in other grounds, but at Rose Bowl, it's only a three. Three dots, then Tamim Iqbal gets a lucky four. His drive just goes past the diving fielder at mid-off. Seven runs from the over. BAN-23/0 after four overs.

3:22 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Three singles from it. BAN-16/0 after three overs.

3:19 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran, right-arm fast medium, on. After two dots, Liton Das hits the third ball for a four through point. A single to end the over. Five runs from it. BAN-13/0 after two overs.

3:14 PM IST: 18-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman, offspinner, starts the proceedings. Liton Das takes a single to long one, then two wides. Das hits the second legal delivery for a four, thanks to a fumble at cover by Rahmat Shah. A single off the fourth ball, and eight runs from the over. Tamim Iqbal is Das' opening partner.

3:05 PM IST: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib warns Bangladesh - We Are Drowned, But We'll Take You With Us.

This is how the scene looked like a while ago at The Rose Bowl. AP Photo





2:47 PM IST: Couple of changes for both the teams. Saifuddin and Mosaddek in for Rubel and Sabbir for Bangladesh, while Afghanistan have brought Dawlat and Shenwari in Alam and Zazai. Here are the teams -





Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaz (c), Mustafizur Rahman





Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

2:40 PM IST: Afghanistan win the toss, will bowl first against Bangladesh.

2:30 PM IST: The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes.

2:00 PM IST: It continued to rain in Southampton. And the match will be affected. That's the news.

1:55 PM IST: This will be a huge week. All the top four teams in the table -- New Zealand, Australia, India and England have tournament-defining matches. READ our sneak peek.

1:50 PM IST: Relive that sensational Mohammed Shami hattrick against Afghanistan Relive that sensational Mohammed Shami hattrick against Afghanistan HERE

1:41 PM IST: Here's our team-by-team guide on how to qualify for the semis. Yes, forget Afghanistan and South Africa.

1:30 PM IST: This is the final fixture of Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl. Here's This is the final fixture of Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl. Here's how you can explore history, wildlife and the coastal regions of the busiest cruise port of England, that is Southampton.

It's Hampshire Bowl's final #CWC19 fixture today!



Did you know, Hampshire is one of only two counties to have two National Parks - New Forest National Park & South Downs National Park!

Bangladesh are almost out of the contention of making it to the semifinals with five points from six games. However, if they manage to win all their three remaining games and results of matches of other teams go in their favour, the Tigers might sneak in the top four at the end of the round-robin league stage.



Bangladesh will rely on their batting, which has been a revelation in this World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan, who is the second leading scorer of the tournament, will once again lead the charge. And his presence in the centre will be crucial for the Tigers once again.



After hunting down a target of 322 against West Indies with ease, Mashrafe Mortaza & Co fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333/8.



However, it's their bowling which has undone the batsmen's good work. They have conceded scores in excess of 320 in each of their last three completed games.



And against a formidable Afghanistan bowling attack, Bangladesh's own bowlers will have to step up to make life easier for their batsmen.



Afghanistan will be aiming to replicate that performance against India and earn their first win. After being comprehensively beaten in the first four games, Afghanistan came out with a much-improved performance against tournament favourites India.



Their bowling unit -- which was taken for plenty by England as they posted 397/8 - delivered a commanding performance against the famed Indian batting line-up for a below-par total of 224. They, in fact, had a great chance of causing the biggest upset of the ongoing tournament. But, their batsmen, barring Mohammad Nabi, failed to rise to the occasion.

Gulbadin Naib would hope that both his batsmen and bowlers perform well as a unit against Bangladesh which have looked quite convincing in the ongoing tournament.



Key Facts



Bangladesh and Afghanistan are meeting for the eighth time in ODIs, with the Tigers winning four and losing three.



Shakib Al Hasan, with 425 runs at an average of 106.25 in five innings, is the only Bangladeshi batsman to score over 400 runs in a single World Cup.



Shakib Al Hasan has more wickets in 50-over games between the two nations than any other bowler, claiming 13.



Shakib has averaged 106 from his five innings so far in the tournament.



Mahmudullah is the leading scorer in this fixture with 243 runs in six innings.



Rashid Khan, who took 129 wickets at an average of 16.89 in 61 innings, is the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in World Cup.



Key Quotes



"I think we're now getting better and better day by day. This is the team I wanted actually. Also in the batting side. So this is a good sign," Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib



"Everyone is expecting that we will win. Every match is the same in that we play to win. But I think we should be more careful in this game," Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mithun



Squads



Afghanistan (from): Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil



Bangladesh (from): Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal