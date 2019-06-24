﻿
This Week At ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Defending Champions Australia Face Tough Tests

It's a huge week at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for the top four teams New Zealand, Australia, India and England as they face campaigning defining matches

Omnisport 24 June 2019
The top four teams in the table have their tournament defining matches this week.
2019-06-24T14:12:45+0530

Australia's hopes of defending their Cricket World Cup crown will face a strong test this week against pre-tournament favourites England and table-toppers New Zealand even as India entertain crunch matches.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule

All of Australia's five wins at this year's tournament have come against sides out of the semi-final places and their tough week begins against a wounded England on Tuesday.

England were stunned by Sri Lanka last time out and will be desperate to respond in a much-anticipated showdown at Lord's.

Another clash at the same venue will follow for Aaron Finch's men on Saturday, Australia set to play a New Zealand side who are yet to lose at the World Cup.

India, who are also unbeaten, face West Indies and England in two make-or-break matches. 

FIXTURES

24 June (Monday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl, Southampton (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)
25 June (Tuesday): England vs Australia at Lord's, London (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)
26 June (Wednesday): New Zealand vs Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)
27 June (Thursday): West Indies vs India at Old Trafford, Manchester (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)
28 June (Friday): Sri Lanka vs South Africa, The Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)
29 June (Saturday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds (15:00 IST/ 10:30 Local), New Zealand vs Australia at Lord's, London (18:00 IST/13:30 PM Local)
30 June (Sunday): England vs India at Edgbaston, Birmingham (15:00 IST/10:30 Local)

THE WEEK'S BIG GAME

England's defeat to Sri Lanka on Friday gave hope to the chasing pack of sneaking into the semi-finals, when previously it looked as though the hosts, Australia, India and New Zealand would pull well clear of the rest. Were Eoin Morgan's side to lose again at Lord's on Tuesday, the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will feel they are in with a real chance, and Australia would dearly love to pile the pressure firmly on their Ashes foes.

STANDINGS

1. New Zealand - 11pts from 6 games, Net Run Rate +1.306
2. Australia - 10pts from 6 games, NRR +0.849
3. India - 9pts from 5 games, NRR +0.809
4. England - 8pts from 6 games, NRR +1.457
5. Sri Lanka - 6pts from 6 games, NRR -1.119
6. Bangladesh - 5pts from 6 games, NRR -0.407
7. Pakistan – 5pts from 6 games, NRR -1.265
8. West Indies - 3pts from 6 games, NRR +0.190
9. South Africa - 3pts from 7 games, NRR -0.324
10. Afghanistan - 0pts from 6 games, NRR -1.712

LEADING RUN-SCORERS

1: David Warner (Aus) - 447
2: Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 425
3: Joe Root (Eng) - 424

LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

=1: Jofra Archer (Eng), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Mohammad Amir (Pak) - 15

Omnisport David Warner Shakib Al Hasan London ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Australia national cricket team England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket Sports

