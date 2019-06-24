Shakib Al Hasan Becomes First Bangladesh Cricketer To Score 1000 Runs In World Cup

﻿
Overall, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the 19th batsman to go past the 1000-run mark in the Cricket World Cup history.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2019
Shakib Al Hasan in action during the Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday.
2019-06-24T19:33:08+0530

Shakib Al Hasan on Monday became to first Bangladesh cricketer to score 1000 runs in Cricket World Cups against Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. (BAN vs AFG - AS IT HAPPENED | LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

Shakib, who already has two centuries to his name in the competition, also became the 19th player overall to achieve the feat.

The milestone was achieved when the left-hander was batting on 35. Shakib scored 51 off 69 balls, his innings laced with one four, before Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped him in front.

Shakib is the highest run-getter so far in the World Cup with 476 runs in six matches at an amazing average of 95.20.

The 32-year-old notched up a brilliant 121 against hosts England and then followed it up with an equally impressive 124 not out against West Indies.

(IANS)

