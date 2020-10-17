October 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

Rajasthan Royals face a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win game in Dubai. Follow RR vs RCB live here

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai
Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game
Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai
outlookindia.com
2020-10-17T14:34:26+05:30

It's win or bust for Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith's RR have not been in the pink of form and desperately need a win at the Dubai international cricket stadium to turn their sagging fortunes around. RR play tournament heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday afternoon and no less than two points will keep them in the hunt for a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs. It will be match No. 9 for both teams. RCB had won the first leg clash against the Royals by eight wickets. Both teams tasted defeats in their last match. RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab in a last-ball finish while RR went down to Delhi Capitals in a familiar story when the top order batsmen did not play the part they were expected to. It will be interesting to see how RCB's famous batting line-up consisting of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and the talented Devdutt Padikkal handle England pacer Jofra Archer who has been the lone bright spot in the RR camp. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RR vs RCB here. (Live Blog | Standings | Results)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan Pacer Umar Gul Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Steve Smith Virat Kohli Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals T20 Cricket Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos