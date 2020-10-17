Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

It's win or bust for Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith's RR have not been in the pink of form and desperately need a win at the Dubai international cricket stadium to turn their sagging fortunes around. RR play tournament heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday afternoon and no less than two points will keep them in the hunt for a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs. It will be match No. 9 for both teams. RCB had won the first leg clash against the Royals by eight wickets. Both teams tasted defeats in their last match. RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab in a last-ball finish while RR went down to Delhi Capitals in a familiar story when the top order batsmen did not play the part they were expected to. It will be interesting to see how RCB's famous batting line-up consisting of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and the talented Devdutt Padikkal handle England pacer Jofra Archer who has been the lone bright spot in the RR camp. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RR vs RCB here. (Live Blog | Standings | Results)

