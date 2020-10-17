IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs RCB: Chris Morris Gets His Second, Jos Buttler Out For 24; Rajasthan 127/4 (15.3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are among the top three teams in IPL this season. Although they lost their last match against Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets, that is by no way a yardstick of their current form. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have led the batting charge while Yuzvendra Chahal has been exemplary with the ball. But RCB's greatest asset has been South African all-rounder Chris Morris. He has added muscle to the lower order batting and it was his whirlwind 25 off 8 balls that gave respectability to the RCB total against Kings XI Punjab. With three wins from eight matches, Rajasthan Royals are in trouble. The addition of Ben Stokes has given some hope to the team but the continued failure of skipper Steve Smith has let the team down badly. Jos Buttler has run hot and cold but no one in the top order has played an innings that has held the team together. Effectively, there have been no partnerships. Rahul Tewatia has chanced his arms but against quality attacks, he will more often than not fail. Jofra Archer has been a lone ranger with the ball and RR really have to do something special at this stage of IPL 2020. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs RCB here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

3:03 PM IST: Steve Smith wins the toss and unchanged Rajasthan Royals bat first.

3:09 PM IST: Rajasthan are unchanged, but a couple of changes for Bangalore with Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed in for Siraj and Dube.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

