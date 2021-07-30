Live, PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Singles Badminton Quarterfinals: Advantage India

It's the business end of the badminton competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Rio 2016 silver medallist and world champion PV Sindhu, on a roll so far, will face her stiffest challenge so far in Tokyo 2020 when she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a quarterfinal match of the women's singles competition. The rivals know each other very well and this should turn out to be an entertaining contest.

1:30 PM IST: It seems there will be more delay. Sindhu is seeded sixth while Yamaguchi is fourth. In their last meeting, Sindhu came back a set down to win 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 at All England quarters.

1:21 PM IST: Umpire of the match is Janelyn Fundal of the Philippines. Anh Nguyen of Vietnam will assist as the service judge.

1:18 PM IST: Slight delay in the start after that three-game mixed doubles final. Court being prepared for another round of high octane clash.

1:13 PM IST: Second seeds Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping defeated top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in the all-Chinese final in three games (21-17, 17-21, 21-19)

Earlier, Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan defeated Hong Kong pair Chu Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse in straight games (21-17, 23-21) to take bronze.

1:06 PM IST: Earlier, He Bing Jao defeated Nozomi Okuhara to set up a semi-final date against her Chinses compatriot Chen Yufei, who defeated An Se-young.

The winner of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi will face the winner of the Ratchanok Intanon vs Tai Tzu Ying clash.

12:21 PM IST: PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi will face off for the 19th time. Both the players are yet to drop a game in Tokyo.

Preview

PV Sindhu is the only Indian surviving in the badminton competition. She had sailed through her group matches and then defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in a pre-quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

PV Sindhu eyes back-to-back Olympic medal. AP photo

Akane Yamaguchi has been dominant as well in Tokyo 2020. The Japanese world No. 5 beat Gaeun Kim of Korea in straight games 21-17, 21-18 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

Akane Yamaguchi has an 7-11 head-to-head record against PV Sindhu. AP photo

Both Sindhu and Yamaguchi are familiar with each other's style of play. These two have played each other 18 times with Sindhu leading 11-7 in win-loss records.

Sindhu had beaten Yamaguchi in a marathon three-setter in March this year at the All England. The world No. 7 Sindhu staged a remarkable comeback winning 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 against Yamaguchi.

But these records will mean nothing on an Olympic stage. Sindhu has prepared well for the Olympics with her personal coach Park Tae-sang but more than her skills, her fitness will get tested for sure.

