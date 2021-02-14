February 14, 2021
Corona
The three match series tied at 1-1. Check live scores and updates of series decider 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore here

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam and his South Africa's stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen.
2021-02-14T20:55:35+05:30

Hosts Pakistan who won the first T20I with Mohammad Rizwan scoring a century, struggled in the second T20. Rizwan was once again among runs making a half-century but the hosts hope of clinching the series were dented by pacer Dwaine Pretorius. Pretorius took a record 5-17 in South Africa's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their second Twenty20 international on Saturday. Pretorius' figures were the best by a South African bowler in a T20 international and helped his side to restrict Pakistan to 144-7. South Africa will love to clinch the T20 series after having lost the Test match series. Can Babar Azam and Pakistan stop the Proteas. Check live scores and updates of series decider 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore here.

Teams:
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mehmood.

