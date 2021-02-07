February 07, 2021
Catch the Day 4 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam and his South Africa's counterpart Quinton de Kock.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Despite losing wickets, Pakistan had a lead of 200 runs going into the fourth day of the second and final Test match in Rawalpindi on Sunday. South Africa dropped both Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan of successive deliveries. The duo then added 52 runs for the sixth-wicket stand which guided the home team to 129-6 in the second innings at stumps. Earlier, resuming from 106-4, South Africa were all out for 201. With the surface already seeing variable bounce, South Africa will look go into Day 4 looking for early wickets. While for hosts Pakistan they would love to gather as many runs as possible.
Catch the live scores and updates of Day 4 of 2nd Pakistan Vs South Africa Test here.

Day 3 ReportLive Scorecard | Cricket News







