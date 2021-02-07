Despite losing wickets, Pakistan had a lead of 200 runs going into the fourth day of the second and final Test match in Rawalpindi on Sunday. South Africa dropped both Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan of successive deliveries. The duo then added 52 runs for the sixth-wicket stand which guided the home team to 129-6 in the second innings at stumps. Earlier, resuming from 106-4, South Africa were all out for 201. With the surface already seeing variable bounce, South Africa will look go into Day 4 looking for early wickets. While for hosts Pakistan they would love to gather as many runs as possible.

