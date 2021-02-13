In the first T20I, it was Mohammad Rizwan's century and the spinners who helped Pakistan secure a narrow 3-run win over South Africa. South Africa, despite missing many big names, did manage to take the game to the last ball. The visitors lost as they failed to make most of the chances that came their way, while for Pakistan it was all about individuals shining and taking the team to victory. The pitch will once again assist spin and South Africa will have to find a way to handle Pakistan spinners. Catch the live scores and updates of the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa here.

Teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman (debut), Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

