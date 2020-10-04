October 04, 2020
Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Sharjah

Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2020 league match in Sharjah on Sunday. Get live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of MI vs SRH

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
Two exciting teams meet in Sharjah
Level on points after four matches each in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day heat of Sharjah on Sunday. While MI have powered their way to the two wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, SRH have been shown glimpses of improvement in their wins against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. MI's plans largely revolve around their big-hitting batsmen where skipper Rohit Sharma has scored freely as an opener and crucial middle-order contributions have come from Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who will be playing his 100th T20 cricket match on Sunday, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma's partnership against Chennai Super Kings will give SRH skipper David Warner belief in the middle order. Warner and Manish Pandey have done the bulk of the scoring for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 while it's Rashid Khan who has done the damage with the ball. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of MI vs SRH here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS

