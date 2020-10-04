IPL 2020, MI Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Unchanged Mumbai Bat First Against Hyderabad

Rashid Khan's battle with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya will headline Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. The Afghan leg-spinner has been SRH's main striker bowler in this edition of the IPL and has a good record against Pollard and Pandya. The MI middle order has been powered by Pollard and Pandya and the two came good against Kings XI Punjab with a quickfire stand. But it has been MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan who have given the defending champions promising starts in this tournament and Sunrisers will look for early wickets for sure. SRH bowling may take a hit if Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits out. The pacer limped off in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. T. Natrajan, whose yorkers have been much talked about, and Khaleel Ahmed will have to take the bowling load for SRH. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma's partnership against Chennai Super Kings will give SRH skipper David Warner belief in the middle order. Warner and Manish Pandey have done the bulk of the scoring for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 and will hope that England's Jonny Bairstow gives the team a good start. Get live cricket scores of MI vs SRH here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | Cricket News)

3:03 PM IST: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.

3:10 PM IST: Mumbai are unchanged. But changes for Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is injured. Sandeep Sharma is his replacement. Khaleel Ahmed is replaced by Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan.

