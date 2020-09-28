Live, IPL 2020, RCB Vs MI, Dubai: Out Of Form Virat Kohli Faces Jasprit Bumrah Test

Virat Kohli's ability as a leader will be tested in Dubai this evening. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has been out of form so far and is looking for one bright spark to return to form and he is perfectly capable of doing that against Mumbai Indians. This will be the third match each for both RCB and MI but it's Kohli's team that seems to be up against the odds for a number of reasons. Except for AB de Villiers, no one has looked capable of playing a good long innings and the bowlers, except Yuzvendra Chahal, have looked toothless. Kohli is also approaching a personal milestone. If he can score another 85 runs, Kohli will become the first Indian player to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Currently, Kohli is the leading Indian player with most T20 runs, with 8,915 runs so far in 283 matches. But he will first have to handle Jasprit Bumrah's four overs and the MI pacer has looked dangerous in this tournament with his trademark yorker-length deliveries. This will also be Kohli's 150th T20 match as captain. So everything to play for the Indian cricket team captain. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs MI here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

7:30 PM IST: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, Mumbai Indians will bowl first.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine