Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore play Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. It will be the third match for both teams. Both RCB and MI have a win and a loss but Bangalore have looked to be the team in some sort of disarray. RCB's much-touted batting completely failed against Kings XI Punjab and the onus is on Kohli to lead from the front. RCB's bowling has been leaky too and they can ill afford that against Mumbai Indians whose top-order batsmen have looked good and are improving with every game. Rohit Sharma remains one of the best in this format of the game and he has been well supported by Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary in the middle order. RCB's batting will be tested for sure and it will be worth seeing how the much-talked-about Devdutt Padikkal tackles the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs MI and also get full scorecard here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine